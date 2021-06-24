Inciarte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

The blast was his second homer of the year, but he hit the first June 13. Inciarte continues to see sporadic playing time despite Atlanta's injuries in the outfield, and his .207/.250/.414 slash line through 32 plate appearances in June isn't making a compelling case for a larger role.

More News