Inciarte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.
The blast was his second homer of the year, but he hit the first June 13. Inciarte continues to see sporadic playing time despite Atlanta's injuries in the outfield, and his .207/.250/.414 slash line through 32 plate appearances in June isn't making a compelling case for a larger role.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Still not starting•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Out of lineup again Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hits homer off bench•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Cedes spot to Heredia on Sunday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Moving into starting role•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Getting limited opportunities•