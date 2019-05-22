Inciarte (back) is still experiencing stiffness and has yet to resume baseball activities, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Inciarte has been on the injured list almost a week with the back issue and doesn't appear all that close to a return. The 28-year-old is unlikely to have a timetable for his return until he can participate in baseball activities. Top-prospect Austin Riley has taken over starting duties in left field, shifting Ronald Acuna to center field.