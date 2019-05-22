Braves' Ender Inciarte: Progressing slowly
Inciarte (back) is still experiencing stiffness and has yet to resume baseball activities, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Inciarte has been on the injured list almost a week with the back issue and doesn't appear all that close to a return. The 28-year-old is unlikely to have a timetable for his return until he can participate in baseball activities. Top-prospect Austin Riley has taken over starting duties in left field, shifting Ronald Acuna to center field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...