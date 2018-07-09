Inciarte was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers after failing to run hard on a pop-up which was dropped by Milwaukee shortstop Tyler Saladino, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Inciarte's lack of hustle cost the Braves a run, as he ended up at first base when he could have easily made it to second and thus failed to score on Ozzie Albies' subsequent single. Manager Brian Snitker was not pleased. The incident doesn't appear to have caused a significant rift between Inciarte and the team, however, as the center fielder seemed to accept his manager's decision, saying, "He did what he had to do. He's got to set an example and start somewhere, and if I've got to be the guy pulled out of the game to show what we've got to do, I'm OK with it."