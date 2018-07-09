Braves' Ender Inciarte: Pulled for not hustling
Inciarte was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers after failing to run hard on a pop-up which was dropped by Milwaukee shortstop Tyler Saladino, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Inciarte's lack of hustle cost the Braves a run, as he ended up at first base when he could have easily made it to second and thus failed to score on Ozzie Albies' subsequent single. Manager Brian Snitker was not pleased. The incident doesn't appear to have caused a significant rift between Inciarte and the team, however, as the center fielder seemed to accept his manager's decision, saying, "He did what he had to do. He's got to set an example and start somewhere, and if I've got to be the guy pulled out of the game to show what we've got to do, I'm OK with it."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...