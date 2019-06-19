Inciarte (back) ran the bases Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Inciarte has also been doing agility drills and playing catch as he continues to rehab a lower-back strain. The outfielder is expected to report to the team's spring training facility when the Braves begin a 10-game roadtrip Friday, and from there the team will likely determine when he'll begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Given how Austin Riley is playing in his absence, Inciarte will likely transition to a fourth-outfielder role once healthy.

