Braves' Ender Inciarte: Ramping up activities
Inciarte (back) ran the bases Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Inciarte has also been doing agility drills and playing catch as he continues to rehab a lower-back strain. The outfielder is expected to report to the team's spring training facility when the Braves begin a 10-game roadtrip Friday, and from there the team will likely determine when he'll begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Given how Austin Riley is playing in his absence, Inciarte will likely transition to a fourth-outfielder role once healthy.
