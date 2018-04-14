Braves' Ender Inciarte: Rare day off Saturday
Inciarte is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.
Inciarte will retreat to the bench for the first time this season after starting the Braves' first 13 games of the 2018 season. In those contests, he's hitting just .179/.242/.214 with two doubles, five RBI and four stolen bases. In his place, Peter Bourjos draws the assignment in center, batting eighth.
