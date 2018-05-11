Inciarte went 3-for-5 win a stolen base, two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Inciarte moved up in the lineup again, batting sixth one game after moving from ninth to seventh. He has stolen three bases across those two games, continuing his trend of running frequently when not batting last in the order. In 26 at-bats as the ninth hitter, he attempted one stolen base but has attempted 17 stolen bases in his 125 at-bats in any other spot in the lineup. All totaled, his 16 stolen bases lead the league.