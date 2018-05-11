Braves' Ender Inciarte: Records three hits, steals base Thursday
Inciarte went 3-for-5 win a stolen base, two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Marlins.
Inciarte moved up in the lineup again, batting sixth one game after moving from ninth to seventh. He has stolen three bases across those two games, continuing his trend of running frequently when not batting last in the order. In 26 at-bats as the ninth hitter, he attempted one stolen base but has attempted 17 stolen bases in his 125 at-bats in any other spot in the lineup. All totaled, his 16 stolen bases lead the league.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes two bags Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Pops first homer Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Makes splash as No. 9 hitter•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes 10th base Friday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Extends hitting streak to eight games•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...