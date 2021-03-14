Inciarte (thumb) will start in center field and will bat seventh in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
Inciarte will check back into Atlanta's spring lineup for the first time since March 4 after missing time due to a sore thumb. The 30-year-old appears to have lost ground in his battle with Cristian Pache for the top job in center field, but Inciarte should still be in good position to make the Braves' Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder.
