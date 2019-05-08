Inciarte is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Inciarte will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale after starting the past five games for the Braves, going just 3-for-17 with a trio of runs scored in those appearances. Ronald Acuna is starting in center field in place of Inciarte on Wednesday, with Johan Camargo getting the nod in left field.

