Manager Brian Snitker said Inciarte (back) remains without a timetable for his return, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The skipper said Inciarte's back is "still biting him," adding that for every two steps forward the outfielder takes, he also takes one step back. It doesn't sound like Inciarte -- who has been sidelined since May 15 with a lumbar strain -- is close to a return at this point, and the Braves likely won't rush him back given Austin Riley's production in his absence.