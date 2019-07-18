Braves' Ender Inciarte: Returns from injured list
Inciarte (back) returned from the injured list Thursday. He's starting in center field and hitting eighth against the Nationals.
Inciarte has been out for over two months with a lumbar strain. He hit just .218/.300/.323 in 40 games prior to the injury and struggled to a .205/.286/.227 line on his 13-game rehab assignment. Between those poor numbers and the emergence of Austin Riley, Inciarte is likely looking at a bench role going forward, though Riley is currently slumping, which could open up some playing time.
