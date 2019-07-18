Inciarte (back) returned from the injured list Thursday. He's starting in center field and hitting eighth against the Nationals.

Inciarte has been out for over two months with a lumbar strain. He hit just .218/.300/.323 in 40 games prior to the injury and struggled to a .205/.286/.227 line on his 13-game rehab assignment. Between those poor numbers and the emergence of Austin Riley, Inciarte is likely looking at a bench role going forward, though Riley is currently slumping, which could open up some playing time.