Inciarte went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Braves' 29-9 win over the Marlins.

Batting out of the ninth spot in the order didn't prevent Inciarte from getting in on the Braves' NL-record scoring outburst, though the outfielder posted one of the more modest box-score lines of the night. After appearing to slip into a full-time reserve role earlier in the month, Inciarte picked up his third straight start while the struggling Nick Markakis was benched for the second day in a row. Of the two players, Markakis typically provides more value at the plate, but until he breaks out of his 0-for-24 funk to begin September, the Braves may continue to favor Inciarte and his superior defense in the outfield.