Braves' Ender Inciarte: Scratch deemed precautionary
Manager Brian Snitker said Inciarte (groin) was scratched from Thursday's spring game for precautionary reasons, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports. "If it was a regular season game, there would have been no question he would have been out there and fine," the manager said.
Inciarte was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game due to groin tightness. Fortunately, it appears the issue isn't anything overly serious. Inciarte will still get Friday off as the team plays it safe with him, but Snitker said he expects the centerfielder back in the starting lineup Saturday.
