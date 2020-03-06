Braves' Ender Inciarte: Scratched with dehydration
Inciarte was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox due to dehydration, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The issue shouldn't have any serious effect on Inciarte's readiness for the upcoming season. He lines up as the Braves' starting center fielder this season, though Ronald Acuna could slide to the position on occasion to give Nick Markakis starts in right field.
