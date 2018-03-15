Braves' Ender Inciarte: Scratched with groin tightness
Inciarte was scratched from Thursday's spring game due to left groin tightness, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The good news is the Braves don't believe the issue is anything serious. Inciarte will likely get the next couple of days off as precaution, but it sounds like he should be back in game action sooner rather than later. Consider him day-to-day in the meantime.
