Inciarte is expected to handle an everyday role when the Braves face right-handed pitching in 2020, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves lost out on a potential everyday outfield option after Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season, but they gained two more with the pickups of Marcell Ozuna and Yasiel Puig. Though Ozuna is the top candidate to serve as the Braves' designated hitter this season, the arrival of the righty-hitting Puig lessens any need the team may have for the lefty-hitting Inciarte versus same-handed pitching. While Inciarte may lose out on some plate appearances and counting stats production as a result, sitting against southpaws should at least prop up his batting average. For his career, Inciarte has hit .289 against righties compared to a .275 mark against lefties.