Inciarte (back) will begin playing nine innings in the outfield Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This may be the final step for Inciarte before he is activated from the injured list, perhaps as early as next week. He is hitting .130 (3-for-23) with zero extra-base hits and three strikeouts through eight rehab games and will likely be returning to a fourth outfielder role.