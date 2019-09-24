Inciarte (hamstring) will run the bases and likely take some at-bats in the Instructional League on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte apparently had a "real good day" rehabbing Tuesday, according to manager Brian Snitker, and he'll ramp things up Wednesday before the Braves decide whether to activate him ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mets.

