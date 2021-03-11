Inciarte hasn't played in a week due to a sore thumb, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear when Inciarte is expected to get back on the field. He's already fallen behind Cristian Pache on the depth chart, but he's lined up to serve as Atlanta's fourth outfielder if he's healthy for the start of the regular season.
