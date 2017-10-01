Braves' Ender Inciarte: Sits again Sunday
Inciarte is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Inciarte will sit out his third consecutive game as the Braves close out the regular season against the Marlins. Lane Adams takes over in center field, batting fifth.
