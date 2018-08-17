Inciarte is out of the lineup Friday against the left-handed Kyle Freeland and the Rockies.

Ronald Acuna will slide over to center field, with Adam Duvall getting a start in left. That's been the arrangement for four of the last five lefties the Braves have faced. Inciarte has a noticeable platoon split, posting a career 72 wRC+ against lefties to go with a 101 wRC+ against righties. It appears that he'll be a platoon player the rest of the way, which could help his batting average while hurting his overall counting stats.