Braves' Ender Inciarte: Sits out Monday
Inciarte is not in the lineup for Monday's contest with the Diamondbacks.
Inciarte went 0-for-4 the past two games and has just five hits over the past week, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Danny Santana will log a start in center field to replace him.
