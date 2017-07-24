Inciarte is not in the lineup for Monday's contest with the Diamondbacks.

Inciarte went 0-for-4 the past two games and has just five hits over the past week, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Danny Santana will log a start in center field to replace him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast