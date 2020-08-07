Inciarte is out of the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
The 29-year-old sits for the second straight game despite the fact the Braves are facing another right-handed starter (Vince Velazquez). The return of Nick Markakis is already making a dent in Inciarte's playing time.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: On bench versus lefty•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Set for regular role vs. righties•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Scratched with dehydration•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: In Saturday's lineup•