Braves' Ender Inciarte: Sitting in series finale
Inciarte is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
Inciarte was on the bench for Tuesday's game after injuring his hamstring in the series opener, but he returned to action Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run in the victory. it doesn't sound like he experienced any setbacks with the hamstring Wednesday, so manager Brian Snitker is likely just giving the speedy outfielder a breather in the day game after a night game. Charlie Culberson will enter the starting nine in Inciarte's stead.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...