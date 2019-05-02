Inciarte is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Inciarte was on the bench for Tuesday's game after injuring his hamstring in the series opener, but he returned to action Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run in the victory. it doesn't sound like he experienced any setbacks with the hamstring Wednesday, so manager Brian Snitker is likely just giving the speedy outfielder a breather in the day game after a night game. Charlie Culberson will enter the starting nine in Inciarte's stead.