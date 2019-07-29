Braves' Ender Inciarte: Sitting Monday
Inciarte is not in the lineup Monday against Washington.
Inciarte owned a .623 OPS in 40 games before going down with a lumbar strain in mid-May. He proceeded to record a .513 OPS in 13 rehab contests and went hitless in his first six games back in the big leagues before suddenly going 4-for-8 with a pair of homers over the weekend. He'll retreat to the bench Monday, with Austin Riley starting in left and Ronald Acuna sliding over to center.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Smacks another homer•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hits third homer•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Could be rejoining starting lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Returns from injured list•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: To return during homestand•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Set to play nine innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start