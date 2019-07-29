Inciarte is not in the lineup Monday against Washington.

Inciarte owned a .623 OPS in 40 games before going down with a lumbar strain in mid-May. He proceeded to record a .513 OPS in 13 rehab contests and went hitless in his first six games back in the big leagues before suddenly going 4-for-8 with a pair of homers over the weekend. He'll retreat to the bench Monday, with Austin Riley starting in left and Ronald Acuna sliding over to center.

