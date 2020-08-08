Inciarte is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
The Braves are going with the same lineup they intended to use Friday before that game got rained out. That means Inciarte is out of the lineup for the third straight day but just the second straight game. Ronald Acuna again starts in center field, with Nick Markakis starting in right.
