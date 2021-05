Inciarte (hamstring) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte spent a week with Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment and will return to action Friday after missing nearly a month with a left hamstring strain. Cristian Pache (hamstring) will be placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, so Inciarte should take over in center field while Guillermo Heredia (hamstring) is unavailable.