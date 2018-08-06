Braves' Ender Inciarte: Slugs seventh homer
Inciarte went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Mets.
Inciarte managed to tie the game 3-3 after hitting a two-run blast over the left field fence. Prior to Sunday's three-hit performance, he'd failed to record a hit in August, going 0-for-8 through three games leading up to the series finale. Inciarte is slashing .253/.316/.354 with a .670 OPS through 105 matchups in 2018.
