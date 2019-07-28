Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Inciarte cut his team's deficit to three in the seventh inning with a three-run blast to right field, but the Phillies would come away with the victory in the series finale. Despite a productive day at the dish, the 28-year-old is slashing .217/.307/.350 with four homers and 15 RBI over 48 games this season.

