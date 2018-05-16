Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Inciarte typically hasn't been much of a power hitter -- he set a career-high with 11 homers last season -- but he's now gone deep in three of the last four games. The recent power surge hasn't come at the expense of what's been arguably his main fantasy commodity either, as he swiped his league-leading 18th bag of the year in just 21 attempts.