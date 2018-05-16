Braves' Ender Inciarte: Smacks homer Tuesday
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Inciarte typically hasn't been much of a power hitter -- he set a career-high with 11 homers last season -- but he's now gone deep in three of the last four games. The recent power surge hasn't come at the expense of what's been arguably his main fantasy commodity either, as he swiped his league-leading 18th bag of the year in just 21 attempts.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hits two-run home run•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Steals 17th base Saturday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Records three hits, steals base Thursday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes two bags Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Pops first homer Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Makes splash as No. 9 hitter•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...