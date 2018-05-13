Braves' Ender Inciarte: Steals 17th base Saturday
Inciarte went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.
The homer was his second of 2018, while the steal was his 17th. Inciarte has exploded out of an 0-for-18 slump with three multi-hit performances in his last four games, pushing his slash line on the year back up to .266/.320/.354.
