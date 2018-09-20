Inciarte went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Inciarte came around to score all three times he was on base Wednesday, with his second run coming when the speedy outfielder stole home in the fifth inning after Yadier Molina unsuccessfully tried to throw out Freddie Freeman at second base. While the 27-year-old now has 26 stolen bases on the season, just three of them have come since the All-Star break.