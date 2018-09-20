Braves' Ender Inciarte: Steals home in win
Inciarte went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.
Inciarte came around to score all three times he was on base Wednesday, with his second run coming when the speedy outfielder stole home in the fifth inning after Yadier Molina unsuccessfully tried to throw out Freddie Freeman at second base. While the 27-year-old now has 26 stolen bases on the season, just three of them have come since the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....