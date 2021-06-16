Inciarte isn't starting Wednesday's game against Boston.
Inciarte has split time with Guillermo Heredia in center field recently, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a third straight game. Heredia will bat eighth in Wednesday's series finale.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Out of lineup again Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hits homer off bench•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Cedes spot to Heredia on Sunday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Moving into starting role•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Getting limited opportunities•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Out of Sunday's lineup•