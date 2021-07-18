Inciarte remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Even though top center fielder Guillermo Heredia has gone 2-for-29 over his past eight games, Atlanta doesn't appear to be considering dropping him from the lineup in favor of Inciarte. The 30-year-old still brings value with his glove, but Inciarte's deplorable .592 OPS and career-worst 24.7 percent strikeout rate on the season give Atlanta little reason to open up playing time for him. He hasn't started a game since June 26.