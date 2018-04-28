Inciarte went 0-for-4 but drew a walk, stole a base and scored a run in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

His hit streak got snapped at 10 games Friday, but Inciarte still found a way to contribute. The 27-year-old stole a career-high 22 bases last season but he already has 10 steals in 12 attempts through 24 games to begin 2018. The Braves are committed to an aggressive running game with Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna also capable of doing damage on the basepaths, and as a result Inciarte seems poised to shatter last year's mark in the category.