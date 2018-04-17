Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes fifth base Monday
Inciarte went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.
The 27-year-old hasn't had much luck at the plate to begin the season, hitting only .183 (11-for-60) thanks to a .224 BABIP that's over 100 points lower than his career mark, but Inciarte's kept his fantasy value afloat with five stolen bases in six attempts. He set career highs in all five traditional roto categories in 2017, and once hits begin falling in for him Inciarte should begin proving that performance was no fluke.
