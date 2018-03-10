Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes third base this spring Friday
Inciarte went 0-for-1 with two walks and his third stolen base of the spring in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
The 27-year-old seems locked in as the starting center fielder and leadoff hitter for the Braves to begin the regular season, and hitting ahead of Freddie Freeman and potentially Ronald Acuna could have Inciarte poised to top last season's career-high 93 runs scored as part of his evolving fantasy profile. Even if he can't match the 11 homers he slugged in 2017, he would has a solid floor as a three-category asset, but the possibility that Inciarte's power stroke will continue to develop is still there as well.
