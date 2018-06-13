Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes two bags Tuesday
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored Tuesday against the Mets.
Inciarte's strong showing Tuesday was much-needed, as the speedy outfielder had been mired in a 4-for-33 (.121) slump heading into the contest. After stealing 13 bases in April, Inciarte has now stolen just seven bags over the last month and a half. His two swipes Tuesday were his first since May 15, ending a 24-game stretch in which he went without a stolen base.
