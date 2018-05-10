Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes two bags Wednesday
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
Manager Brian Snitker moved Inciarte up to seventh in the order from ninth, but the shift hasn't slowed him down on the basepaths. The 27-year-old is now 15-for-17 on steal attempts through 34 games, and he seems likely to blow past his previous career high of 22 stolen bases (set last year) by the end of the month.
