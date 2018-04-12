Inciarte went 0-for-5 with a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Inciarte has had a slow start to the season, hitting just .192/.246/.231 through 58 plate appearances, though he does still have five runs, five RBI and four stolen bases. He'll look to get things going as the Braves head to Chicago to take on the Cubs this weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories