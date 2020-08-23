Inciarte will start in center field and will bat ninth Sunday against the Phillies.

Inciarte appeared headed for a full-time bench role after posting a .521 OPS through the Braves' first 17 games, but Ronald Acuna's (wrist) and Nick Markakis' (COVID-19) subsequent moves to the injured list has reopened playing time for the 29-year-old. Though will Inciarte will make his 10th straight start Sunday, he hasn't shown any improvement in his form at the plate, supplying a .491 OPS in the preceding nine contests. Acuna looks poised to come off the IL at some point during the upcoming week and Markakis could also be cleared soon, so despite the recent uptick in playing time, Inciarte doesn't look like a strong pickup in most fantasy leagues.