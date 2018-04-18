Inciarte went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

After getting a day off Saturday, Inciarte has seen his luck at the plate begin to turn around, going 4-for-9 in his last two games. He's still hitting only .215 on the season, but there's plenty of positive regression coming in that department for the career .293 hitter.

