Inciarte (hamstring) will be shut down at least until the NLCS, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte still isn't ready to return to game action, and the Braves have determined that he'll remain sidelined at least until the NLCS, should they make it that far into the postseason. He'll likely be re-evaluated at the conclusion of the NLDS.

