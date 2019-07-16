Inciarte (back) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list during Atlanta's upcoming homestand, which runs from July 18 to July 24, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte was cleared to begin playing nine innings in the outfield Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett, so his rehab assignment appears to be nearing an end. He's been on the shelf since May 15 due to a lumbar strain, though he could return to the big-league club as early as Thursday.