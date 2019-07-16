Braves' Ender Inciarte: To return during homestand
Inciarte (back) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list during Atlanta's upcoming homestand, which runs from July 18 to July 24, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Inciarte was cleared to begin playing nine innings in the outfield Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett, so his rehab assignment appears to be nearing an end. He's been on the shelf since May 15 due to a lumbar strain, though he could return to the big-league club as early as Thursday.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Set to play nine innings•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Advances rehab to Double-A•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Not hitting well during assignment•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Playing in simulated game Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...