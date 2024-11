Paredes agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Paredes returned to the big leagues in 2024 after spending the entire 2023 campaign at Triple-A. He made stops with the Cubs and Brewers, posting a 1.66 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 16:10 K:BB over 18 relief appearances (21.2 innings). Paredes will now get the opportunity to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster.