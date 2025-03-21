Atlanta selected De Los Santos' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
De Los Santos earned a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen by permitting only two runs with a 7:1 K:BB over 6.2 Grapefruit League innings. The 29-year-old right-hander is likely to operation in low-leverage situations initially.
