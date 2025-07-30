Atlanta designated De Los Santos for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster for right-hander Tyler Kinley, who was acquired in a trade with the Rockies. De Los Santos has posted a 4.53 ERA and 38:18 K:BB over 43.2 innings for Atlanta this season. He could clear waivers, and if he does, he would have the ability to elect free agency.