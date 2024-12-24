Atlanta signed De Los Santos to a minor-league contract on Dec. 15.
De Los Santos pitched for three different teams in 2024, posting a 5.20 ERA and 66:25 K:BB across 64 innings between the Padres, Yankees and White Sox. The 29-year-old will give Atlanta some veteran relief depth.
