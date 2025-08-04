Braves' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta outrighted De Los Santos to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
De Los Santos passed through waivers unclaimed after being booted off Atlanta's 40-man roster. Having been outrighted previously, De Los Santos has the ability to elect free agency, but it's not clear what his intentions are.
