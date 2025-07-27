Fedde was traded to Atlanta in return for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Fedde has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday. The right-hander owns an inflated 5.22 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 101.2 innings in 20 starts on the season, but he's struggled to an atrocious 13.25 ERA and 2.49 WHIP over 17.2 innings in his last five outings. It's unclear if he'll hop right into Atlanta's rotation or not, but Grant Holmes (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot for Fedde on the team's 40-man roster.