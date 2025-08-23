Fedde worked in long relief during Friday's 12-7 loss to the Mets, covering 4.1 innings and striking out one batter while allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks.

After being acquired from the Cardinals on July 27, Fedde stepped into the Atlanta rotation but fared poorly over his four starts with the club, netting a 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 19 innings. With Atlanta claiming Cal Quantrill off waivers from Miami on Thursday and inserting him into the rotation Saturday, Fedde was moved to the bullpen for the weekend series and was put to work Friday after starter Joey Wentz was chased from the game midway through the fourth inning. Though he spared the rest of the bullpen from overuse, Fedde was knocked around during his 93-pitch appearance and is unlikely to see opportunities in high-leverage spots anytime soon.